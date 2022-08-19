Users of escort services drugged, robbed, Surrey RCMP warn

Users of escort services in the Lower Mainland are being drugged and robbed during their encounters, according to Surrey RCMP.

"Police have become aware of several instances of individuals hiring an escort online, meeting at pre-arranged locations across the Lower Mainland, being drugged and waking up to find their valuables stolen," the detachment said in a news release.

Surrey RCMP did not provide any specific dates, times or locations related to the cases, nor did they say how many reports of such robberies they have received.

Police did say, however, that they believe there are likely additional victims who have been reluctant to report what happened to them.

"These occurrences are concerning as they pose a high risk to the health and safety of the individuals being drugged with unknown substances," Mounties said. "If you have been drugged, it is highly recommended that you seek medical assistance immediately."

Police also advised anyone planning an encounter with a stranger that will take place behind closed doors to "take precautions," including keeping a close eye on all food and beverages consumed to ensure they haven't been spiked, not consuming anything provided by the other person and not using drugs or alcohol.

Surrey RCMP also recommend people in these situations let a trusted person know where they will be, so that that person can contact police if they don't check in by a specified time.

Anyone who has been a victim of this type of drugging and robbery is advised to call their local police, Mounties said.