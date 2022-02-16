Using force to end protests is up to police, PM says, amid concerns over what’s next in Ottawa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says using force to bring an end to the trucker convoy protests is not his call to make, as federal ministers are warning that some participants in the nation’s capital—where law enforcement movement is beginning—have “an extremist ideology.”

“I’m not going to be using force. The decisions made will be by police doing their jobs the right … way,” Trudeau said, when asked on his way into a caucus meeting in West Block whether force would be needed to rid downtown of the demonstrators.

“What we have done with the Emergencies Act is put forward tools that the local jurisdictions of law enforcement can use in partnership – in Ottawa for example – with the OPP and the RCMP, with extra resources to actually make sure that laws are enforced in a proportional way, in an approach that will be decided by the police of jurisdiction,” said the prime minister.

Asked on his way out of the meeting if Ottawans will have their city back this weekend, Trudeau did not respond.

In a federal update on the situation, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino indicated that with blockades in Coutts, Alta., Surrey, B.C., Windsor, Ont. and Emerson, Man. all cleared or soon to be, the main area of concern remains Ottawa. There, hundreds of trucks and protesters still line streets in the downtown core and continue to maintain organizational centers throughout the city.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said during a federal update on the use of the Emergencies Act to declare a public order emergency, that based on what’s been seen at the other protest sites, the demonstrators in Ottawa will retreat when confronted with the range of sanctions facing them.

“We've also seen that the acknowledgement and recognition by many of the people at those protests [is]… When they realized that that their activities would come under greater financial scrutiny and consequence, they have done what rational people would do and they are beginning to leave,” Blair said.

'DRIVEN BY AN EXTREMIST IDEOLOGY'

Mendicino warned that another lesson federal officials have taken away from what’s happened in cracking down on other convoy protests—particularly in Coutts, Alta.—is that there is “serious criminal activity taking place” during these events.

Four people targeted in an early morning police raid this week in Coutts, Alta., are now facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder after authorities seized a number of weapons and ammunition from the now-disbanded border crossing blockade.

“The dangerous criminal activity occurring away from the TV cameras and social media posts was real and organized. It could have been deadly for citizens, protesters and officers. We need to be clear-eyed about the seriousness of these incidents. Indeed, several of the individuals at Coutts have strong ties to a far right extreme organization with leaders who are in Ottawa,” Mendicino said.

The minister was asked for concrete evidence of connections between those arrested in Alberta and the protesters or organizers in Ottawa, and he said it’s a matter for law enforcement to comment on.

“What we're seeing is a very similar pattern of conduct and the hallmarks of the ideology and the motivations of people who are operating in different parts of the country… They use similar rhetoric, they use similar rallying calls,” Mendicino said.

While he did not offer specifics, there has been reporting and work by anti-hate groups that have identified participants seen in Ottawa who have espoused rhetoric, worn insignias, or have otherwise indicated connections to extremist groups. Some convoy organizers have made efforts to distance themselves from these elements, continuing to state they are protesting peacefully.

“We’re talking about a group that is organized, agile, knowledgeable and driven by an extremist ideology, where might makes right, and this is completely contrary to our democratic values,” Mendicino said.

WARNING NOTICES ISSUED IN OTTAWA

In Ottawa on Wednesday morning, police began handing out a 'notice to demonstration participants' on Wellington Street and the surrounding area, where “Freedom Convoy” demonstrators have been camped out now for 20 days.

It’s a sign that police, through an integrated command centre, are stepping up enforcement efforts to end what’s been called an occupation. Officials have said work has begun to enact the emergency powers afforded to them through the Emergencies Act, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation’s capital.

“You must leave this area now," the notice says. "Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking [of] streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested. You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you will face charges." The police have warned that vehicles may be seized, licenses may be suspended, and personal accounts may be restricted.

The police notice cites the Emergencies Act, referencing the new restrictions and outlining the ways that those still participating are breaking the law and could face fines of up to $5,000 or spend five years in jail, including by participating in an unlawful public assembly or supporting those who are by providing supplies like fuel.

Mendicino told reporters that acting Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell has indicated that in conjunction with RCMP and OPP, police have the authorities and resources they need to “end the illegal demonstration that has disrupted the City of Ottawa for far too long.”

“To those who may be thinking to come to Ottawa this weekend, don't. At best, the residents of the city have made it clear that this is not the time. And at worst, you may be tying yourself to dangerous criminal activity,” said the public safety minister.

In a later release, the Ottawa Police issued a caution to residents that they will “be hearing about and seeing police actions in the coming hours and days.”

“It will take time to do this right. We have appropriate and lawful methods to remove anyone who refuses. Every step will be considered and methodical. We ask for your patience and confidence,” reads the release.

On Wednesday, the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa issued a message to parents at the demonstration, asking them "to make the necessary alternate care arrangements should they become unable to care for their children following potential police action."

PROTESTERS DECRY, LEADERS CALL FOR RESTRAINT

Protesters who CTV News spoke with on the streets on Wednesday morning largely appeared undeterred by the warning, suggesting the emergency powers and potential to be fined, arrested, or have their property or finances seized are a “scare tactic” and worth the price of their “fight for freedom” from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions.

While some trucks have been seen moving in the area, and crowd numbers are considerably reduced amid frigid temperatures, the honking persists intermittently despite an extended injunction, and there’s a narrow window before more demonstrators could be streaming into the city for the long weekend.

Self-described convoy organizers made an announcement Wednesday in which they took no questions but said they are not concerned about the Emergencies Act, as in their view the federal powers do not apply so long as the protesters are peaceful. They suggested what is taking place in Ottawa is “tyranny,” and encouraged more people to come join them so enforcement will be hindered.

Meanwhile, inside West Block conversation continues about the unprecedented step taken by Trudeau, and calls continue for the convoy participants to pack up and roll home.

Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen said her party is opposed to the government taking the “drastic” step of invoking the Act, but she revived the call for the trucks parked in the parliamentary precinct to leave.

“We believe that the trucks parked outside illegally should move. They are there illegally. You cannot park on Wellington for days and days on end. That is illegal, and they need to move those trucks,” she said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his caucus supports the use of the Emergencies Act to end the protests, but said that “extreme right-wing organizers” need to be taken more seriously going forward.

Singh is calling for the measures taken to be implemented cautiously and with as much restraint as possible, something federal officials have assured will be the case.

“Critically, all of our actions under the emergencies act will comply with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms… Canadians expect their government to act within the bounds of the Charter, and we will live up to that expectation,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti during the federal update.

With files from CTV News’ Michael Lee, and CTV News Ottawa