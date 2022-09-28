Uterine cancer survivor in the Sault stresses early detection

September is Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month and a Sault Ste. Marie woman is using the occasion to tell her own story of survival.

Karen Gillgrass is looking to spread the word on uterine cancer, a common illness that is not widely known.

Gillgrass recently received a clean bill of health from her doctor, having successfully completed her treatment. She counts herself lucky as she initially dismissed her symptoms.

“The symptoms are very hard to distinguish,” said Gillgrass. “Being a woman of my age, I am post-menopausal, and so I had post-menopausal bleeding. But it really wasn’t enough to be concerning.”

Gillgrass spent 40 years working in the health care field. At the time of her diagnosis, she was about to embark on a trip to the U.S., and wanted to make sure there was nothing wrong before departing.

“As soon as I saw my doctor, she knew that there was something wrong,” said Gillgrass.

“She sent me for tests and I went on my trip ... I came home and she told me the news that I have uterine cancer.”

Dr. Allison Pihelgas, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie, said the clinic sees a surprising number of uterine cancer cases. If detected early, she said it's easily treatable.

“It shows itself pretty early, and so that’s why it’s really important for women to go to their doctor if anything is abnormal and go to regular screening,” said Pihelgas.

Sad cases

However, she said many women tend to ignore their health, which sometimes leads to tragedy.

“There are sad cases where it’s left for a really long time,” she said.

“And often you see women who have been suffering with this for years before they see a physician.”

It’s been a year since Gillgrass had her surgery and was told recently that she is still cancer-free. She credits staff at Sault Area Hospital’s Cancer Clinic for her recovery.

“I’m so proud of my doctors and how they took care of me,” said Gillgrass.

“And when I walked through those doors at the Sault Area Hospital, I felt safe.”

Both Gillgrass and Pihelgas said there needs to be more talk about feminine cancers and that women need to pay more attention to their health.

They continue to encourage regular checkups and stress the importance of early detection.