Police in Waterloo are investigating after a car and cement truck collided on Tuesday.

According to a post on social media, the crash happened in the area of Bridgeport Road East and Weber Street North. Emergency crews were on scene by 11:30 a.m.

Police said that a utility pole was damaged because of the crash, prompting officers to close the roads in the area.

The driver of the car was charged with failing to stop at a red light.

Police say there were minor injuries.

Officials were asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigated.