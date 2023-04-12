Uttering threats charged laid in Chatham-Kent

A Chatham-Kent man is charged with mischief after an incident on Tuesday.

Around 5:20 p.m., police say a person was driving north on St. Clair Street when they saw a man standing in the middle of the road blocking traffic.

The driver stopped to help him but was met with threats, according to police. The suspect then reportedly threw items, including a rock, at the driver’s vehicle, causing damage.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was taken to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date.