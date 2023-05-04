Uttering threats leads to consequences for London, Ont. man
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
An investigation into property damaged and uttered threats has led to charges for a London, Ont. man.
Police said that a brick was thrown through the glass door of a business in the 200-block of Oxford Street East at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Afterwards, a suspect male allegedly entered the business and made threats to an employee.
London Police Service were able to locate the man and arrest him shortly after.
A 61-year-old London man has been charged with several offences:
- Assault with a weapon;
- Mischief under $5000;
- Public mischief; and
- Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
The accused is expected to appear in court Friday to answer to these charges.
