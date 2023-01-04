UTV crash in Hastings Highlands leads to drug bust

Ontario Provincial Police say a response to a UTV crash led to the arrest of two people on accusations of possessing several illegal drugs.

Police were called to the scene on Anaf Road in Hastings Highlands Tuesday for the collision. Police arrested one person at the scene and found and arrested a second nearby.

Police claim the utility terrain vehicle had been reported stolen. The two individuals who were arrested were also charged with possession of methamphetamines, fentanyl, and cocaine for trafficking purposes.

Ashley Rallison, 35, of Bancroft, and Constance Edwards, 40, of Hastings Highlands have been released from custody and are due in a Bancroft courtroom in February.