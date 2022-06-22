Uvalde school police chief on leave after mass shooting
The Uvalde school district's police chief was put on leave Wednesday following allegations that he erred in his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Another risk of storms for Calgary Thursday afternoonSevere storms are possible through Central Alberta Thursday
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential schoolThe Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statementsEnvironment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMPOfficers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship finalThe Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact surveyA recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen ThursdayA sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquorA London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.