UVic student describes living in van amid Victoria's tight rental market

It's a lesson in finance and geography for Daniel Drury, who figured out that the most affordably direct line to getting a degree at the University of Victoria would be an economic one.

A green, 1993 Ford Econoline, that is.

"I think this is one of the only places in the country where it would really be feasible," says Drury of the island's mild climate.

In a housing market that's north of "doable" for a student budget, Drury decided to pour the money he did have into this road residence.

It's equipped with a kitchen, a bed, and the driver's seat doubles as a study area.

According to rental website Zumper, the monthly rent of a one-bedroom in Victoria went up 18 per cent in the last year, to a whopping $1,855 per month.

But for the price of three and a half months' rent – plus a $75 UVic parking pass – Drury could afford this Ford.

Unlike stationary one-bedrooms, there was no competition.

"I'm upset by the housing crisis and by the stories I'm hearing from other students," adds Drury.

Even with the price of gas soaring, this guzzler has pumped the savings into Drury's bank account.

"Probably around $8,000," he says.

The setup requires discipline, however.

Drury wakes up around 6 or 7 a.m., and drives to UVic to find prime parking. Then his morning routine kicks in.

"Make coffee, have some breakfast and go to class," he says.

"I spend most nights in the library until about 11 [p.m.] and then I go back to park on the street."

And while it's warmer than almost everywhere else in Canada, the island can still surprise you, like it did this week when there was unusual April snowfall.

"I don't have any heating system in here so it can get pretty cold," says Drury. "My memory foam mattress will literally freeze."

But the UVic student isn't interested in giving up now. He says maybe next year, if the rental market improves, he may sell his rolling asset and shut the door on van life for good.