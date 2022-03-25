UVic students rally for climate action
Some University of Victoria students are demanding that their school’s administration take a stronger stance on climate change and move its money into greener initiatives.
A group called "Divest Uvic" rallied on campus Friday, joining other students around the world in the School Strike for Climate 2022.
About two dozen students gathered to discuss the climate crisis and the university's role in addressing it.
They're asking UVic to shift its investments away from the fossil fuel industry.
"We've, throughout the last month, collected some surveys from students to see what they think UVic can do to raise the bar on climate justice,” said Hailey Chutter, a student organizer with Divest UVic.
Chutter said the group had compiled the responses into a list of demands, which it planned to deliver to the university’s president.
Some of the other changes the group is calling for include banning single-use plastics in UVic dining facilities, continuing ecological restoration work in the Mystic Vale green space, and creating a native plant nursery and campus community garden space.
The University of Victoria declined CTV New Vancouver Island’s request for comment.
