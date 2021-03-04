Several University of Victoria students are self-isolating after they tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The university says that the students were exposed to the virus while off-campus on the weekend of Feb. 27 and 28, and voluntarily decided to self-isolate.

UVic adds that the students are enrolled in online classes only, and are following the direction of Island Health staff.

"We understand that this news may cause concern and anxiety, not only to those directly involved, but to the broader community," said the university in a statement Wednesday.

"Please be assured, UVic is working closely with and following the guidance of Island Health to respond to the situation and ensure all steps are being taken to protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff."

The university says that all close contacts of the students have been contacted by Island Health. The health authority has also reportedly told UVic that there is "no evidence of on-campus transmission at this time."

The university and Island Health will not release information on the student's identities to protect their privacy, though the university says it is supporting the students who recently tested positive for the virus.

"Our first priority remains to protect the health and safety of our campus and the wider community," said UVic.

"This situation serves as a strong reminder to everyone at UVic about the importance of strictly abiding by the orders and guidelines of the public health officer."