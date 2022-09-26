UW mourning former student killed in Pakistan

The University of Waterloo is mourning after former student Sara Inam was killed in Pakistan as a result of intimate partner violence, the university said in a media release.

On Monday, UW president and vice-chancellor Vivek Goel described Inam as a “talented economist and kind friend by all accounts.”

“The continued prevalence of gender-based violence here in Canada and around the world weighs heavily on us all. Ms. Inam’s death comes on the heels of the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Tehran’s Guidance Patrol – an act that has sparked massive protests in Iran and also here on our own campus,” he said in the release.

I was deeply saddened to wake up to news of the death in Pakistan of a former #UWaterloo student, Sara Inam. Sara was killed as a result of intimate partner violence. The continued prevalence of gender-based violence here in Canada and around the world weighs heavily on us all.

A spokesperson at UW said Inam graduated in 2005 with an honours degree in economics & arts and in 2007 with a masters in Economics.

The university will hold a silent vigil Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m., in front of Dana Porter Library to raise awareness about Amini’s case and to continue to stand against gender-based violence in Iran and here at home, Goel said.

“It is crucial that together we use our collective voices to speak out against this abuse. We as an institution will be participating in the UN Women’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign,” said Goel.

Inam’s death comes days after the UW announced a 20-year-old student was killed while in Alberta earlier this year in a hit and run.

In a media release Thursday, the university said Ariana Kolenda, a second-year physics student in the faculty of science died on May 1 after a hit and run on the Trans-Canada Highway.