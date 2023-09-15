UW stabbing suspect makes brief appearance at Kitchener courthouse

The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo made a brief appearance at the Kitchener courthouse Friday morning.

This was Geovanny Villalba-Aleman’s first in-person appearance since facing a federal terrorism charge and he remains in custody.

Friday’s court appearance was to schedule a judicial pre-trial, which has been set for Sept. 26.

Villalba-Aleman made his appearance Friday morning wearing black dress pants and a black and white dress shirt.

The new terrorism charge was laid earlier this month, in addition to 11 other charges he’s already facing.

Villalba-Aleman is accused of stabbing two students and a professor during a gender studies class. Another student was also injured.

Police have called it a hate-motivated attack. The say Villalba-Aleman planned and targeted the class based on gender expression and gender identity.

He was previously charged with several offences, including three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Villalba-Aleman was also charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly damaging a pride flag.

On Aug. 24, police added an additional charge of attempted murder.

Villalba-Aleman is expected to appear in court by video on Oct. 3.