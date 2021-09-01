UW students showing proof of vaccination ahead of move-in day
Students enrolled in the fall semester at the University of Waterloo began moving into residence on Wednesday, but they must prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before stepping on campus.
Staggered move-ins are scheduled from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6.
The university launched its proof of vaccination program on Friday, asking students to prove they have at least one dose. Students, staff and visitors must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 17.
Those exempt from vaccination need to show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of coming on campus.
“[Both my kids are] very diligent in terms of keeping distant and following the protocols," said Ramu Shenoy, who’s helping her son and daughter move into residence. “With the rules that they have for everybody needing to be vaccinated by a certain time on site, we’re not concerned.”
More than 12,000 people have already submitted their vaccine status, with 97 per cent saying they’re fully immunized.
The university says it will continue to screen people upon arrival, as well as maintain capacity limits and improved ventilation in classrooms.
-
Efforts underway to recruit hundreds of mine workers in the Timmins areaThe Mining Industry Human Resource Council says Canada's mining sector will experience a great need for workers in the next few years, especially those skilled in the trades.
-
New Calgary cemetery Prairie Sky to offer green burial optionCalgary has a new cemetery that offers people the opportunity to help save the planet even after they've left it.
-
Case of missing woman taken over by Langley RCMP's serious crimes investigatorsThe case of a woman reported missing in Langley late last month is now being investigated by members of the local RCMP detachment's serious crimes division.
-
WECHU’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus on the move ThursdayThe Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s 'Destination Vaccination' bus will be rolling around Essex County this week with stops in Leamington and Windsor.
-
Police investigate three arson fires in OsgoodeThe Ottawa Police Arson Unit is appealing for the public's help after three arson fires in Osgoode overnight.
-
Texas man receiving calls about COVID-19 vaccines in southwestern OntarioA public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to a gentleman in Texas who was inundated with calls about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Ontario lifts class size, distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classroomsOntario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms.
-
Ontario should prevent the 'hack' that hit Quebec's vaccine passport app, expert warnsOntario’s vaccine passport app should learn from an episode in Quebec where some people created their own QR codes and spoofed the identity of several Quebec politicians, says a Toronto cybersecurity expert.
-
Former N.S. PC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.