UW students showing proof of vaccination ahead of move-in day

Students enrolled in the fall semester at the University of Waterloo began moving into residence on Wednesday, but they must prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before stepping on campus.

Staggered move-ins are scheduled from Sept. 1 through Sept. 6.

The university launched its proof of vaccination program on Friday, asking students to prove they have at least one dose. Students, staff and visitors must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 17.

Those exempt from vaccination need to show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of coming on campus.

“[Both my kids are] very diligent in terms of keeping distant and following the protocols," said Ramu Shenoy, who’s helping her son and daughter move into residence. “With the rules that they have for everybody needing to be vaccinated by a certain time on site, we’re not concerned.”

More than 12,000 people have already submitted their vaccine status, with 97 per cent saying they’re fully immunized.

The university says it will continue to screen people upon arrival, as well as maintain capacity limits and improved ventilation in classrooms.