Officials with the University of Waterloo are working on a plan to return to in-person learning in the fall.

A notice on the university's website said they're planning to deliver more in-person learning, work and research starting next fall.

"The recent news of an increase in the number of vaccines across Canada is giving us reason for new hope," the notice said in part. "We are optimistic that on-campus activity can happen in person with a staged and strategic return to campus. Above all, our plan will be flexible so we can tackle unexpected challenges."

Officials said they'll continue to work with health officials and governments to make sure transitioning back to in-person learning is safe for everyone.

They also said they will stay flexible, since some people may want to continue virtual classes going forward.