UWindsor announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for student athletes

The University of Windsor will require all Lancer varsity student athletes and student athletic therapists to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a Health Canada-approved vaccine beginning this fall.

The Department of Athletics and Recreational Services made the announcement on Thursday.

The university says the measure has already been adopted by several Ontario universities is recommended by Ontario University Athletics and public health experts.

Lancer student athletes and student therapists will be required to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by no later than Aug. 31, 2021. Their second dose will be required no later than Oct. 1, 2021.

“As we continue to navigate this pandemic and move closer towards a return to varsity competition, it is critical that we do so with the health and safety of everyone at the top of our minds,” said Mike Havey, director of athletics. “By requiring vaccinations for our student athletes and student therapists, we believe we will be better positioned to return to competition in a safer fashion this fall.”

Student athletes and student therapists will be required to provide proof of their vaccination status (first or second dose) by Aug. 31.

Provisions have been put in place for vaccination exemptions for medical reasons or under grounds protected under the Human Rights Code.

The Department of Athletics will also be implementing rapid testing beginning in September for those student athletes and student therapists who are not yet fully vaccinated or who have a vaccination exemption from the University.

“The University of Windsor encourages individuals to speak to their health care provider and consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce the likelihood of serious illness and for the health and safety of the community,” states a news release from the university.

Vaccine appointments are available locally by visiting the Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s website. For student athletes located outside of the region, information about booking a vaccine appointment can be found by visiting Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

A COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic on UWindsor’s campus is planned for Friday, Sept. 10 for all students, faculty, staff and members of the community to attend.