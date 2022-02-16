UWindsor asking for feedback in strategic planning survey

The University of Windsor is looking for input on its next strategic plan with a new survey.

The university is calling on the campus and external communities in the Windsor-Essex region and beyond to help provide information in the strategic plan process.

“The Strategic Plan will be the roadmap that provides us with the foundation for what is next for the University of Windsor,” said UWindsor president Dr. Robert Gordon. “It will help us to build on our strengths, expand our reach and enhance how we can work with the people and organizations who are invested in continuing to create a vibrant, welcoming, and prosperous Windsor-Essex region.”

Officials say “Aspire: Together for Tomorrow” will be the most important five-year navigational tool guiding the institution’s decision making by informing its common vision, values, priorities and goals.

The Strategic Planning Survey is one step in the comprehensive strategic planning process.

The feedback is expected to help inform where the University wants to go and how it can best get there. Participation in the survey is voluntary and anonymous. To complete the survey and be eligible for prizes, respondents must be eighteen (18) years of age or older.

The planning process will inform short- and long-term goals, establish benchmarks to measure progress, establish public accountability reporting and determine how resources and energies are directed.