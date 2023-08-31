UWindsor removes course details as safety precaution

The University of Windsor has joined other institutions in removing course details from its website.

UWindsor issued the following statement:

“As part of our ongoing commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, the University of Windsor has taken a proactive step and refined public accessibility to course-related information. We are working to ensure that specific details such as classroom locations and instructor identities are only accessible on password-protected UWindsor web pages. This adjustment is consistent with recent actions taken by other Ontario universities.”

This follows an attack on a gender studies class in June at the University of Waterloo.

Three people were injured in what police describe as a hate motivated attack.

The university then removed class locations and instructor names from its websites.

York and U of T have also followed suit.