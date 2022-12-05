UWindsor’s participation in ‘Sponsor-A-Family’ program a success

The University of Windsor’s “Sponsor-A-Family” campaign was a record-breaking success – gathering more in donations than ever since its participation over the last 30 years.

Aimed at helping families and single households who are in need — the effort is a collaboration between the university and the Windsor/Essex Children’s Aid Society.

On Monday morning, students, faculty, staff and organizers paid tribute to participants of the charity program at the university and in the community. A large truck was loaded with items ranging from baby’s clothes to small appliances.

Organizers say the items that kids were asking for this year - broke their hearts. Children were not asking for toys — instead many asking for things like bed sheets or warm socks.

This year the campaign sponsored 76 families.

Donated items will be delivered to those families in need just in time for the Christmas holiday.

For Sabina Howell, an administrative assistant at the university and coordinator of the “Sponsor-A-Family” program, the outpouring of support on campus has been overwhelming.

"Our campus community has been just so generous and amazing,” said Howell. “Everybody came together. We have had such an enthusiastic response this year."

Cheryl Sprague, president of the W.E.C.A.S. board of directors believes that the need for help for families in the community is exceptional at this time.

“This is a difficult year,” said Sprague.

“The rising cost of living coupled with the many challenges that W.E.C.A.S. families and youth that live independently face many challenges. We are so appreciative of the great generosity of the U-Windsor community. This will bring smiles to many this holiday season.”