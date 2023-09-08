UWindsor shows off Faculty of Law renovations

The University of Windsor is celebrating a multi-million dollar renovation to the Faculty of Law building.

University officials provided a tour of the renovation on Friday at the Ron W. Ianni Building on the corner of Sunset and University avenues.

Dean of Windsor Law Reem Bahdi says the reopening signifies a commitment to Windsor Law’s ongoing mission creating an innovative and accessible institution committed to revolutionizing legal education and shaping the future of legal practice.

“This newly redesigned building represents Windsor Law’s commitment to creating a legal education that represents its student body,” said Bahdi. “By creating a welcoming and accessible environment it will promote dynamic learning and student wellness.”

Several rooms were revealed, including the Don Rodzik Moot Court Classroom where students can replicate court proceedings.

The project began in 2019 when Windsor Law embarked on the Transforming Windsor Law project with the goal of revolutionizing legal education and shaping the future of legal practice.

Duncan Higgins, principal at Diamond Schmitt Architects, said that the transformation went beyond a typical renovation, emphasizing the importance of embracing the building's architectural character while creating a flexible and collaborative space for diverse learning methods.

He said the addition of expansive windows enhances wellness, reduces energy costs, and provides stunning views of the world's busiest border crossing, underscoring Windsor Law's transnational commitments. The building also reflects the school's dedication to Indigenous peoples, with Indigenous themes woven into its architecture and areas designed for smudging ceremonies.

A significant shift in the building's layout includes moving the ventilation system to the roof, creating a spacious area for collaboration and high-tech meeting rooms. The design prioritizes accessibility, with new elevators, ramps, automatic doors, tactile surfaces, accessible entrances and universal washrooms to create a welcoming campus environment.

Classrooms are equipped with movable furniture to accommodate various teaching and learning needs, along with advanced communication and presentation technology to engage experts, mentors, and audiences beyond the campus.