UWindsor still not requiring vaccines as others push to make the jab mandatory

As Ontario students edge closer to the start of the school year, the push is on for colleges and universities to implement more stringent vaccine policies.

And while The University of Ottawa was the first in Ontario to institute mandatory vaccines for students and staff returning to on-campus learning, The University of Windsor is not.

That’s disappointing for Michela Lepera, who come September, will begin her studies at UWindsor, most of her classes being delivered online.

“I feel like if there was a strict policy, maybe my online courses wouldn’t be online, they’d be in person,” she says.

The University of Windsor is offering four different modes of course delivery this fall: face-to-face, hybrid, hy-flex and online.

As of right now vaccination of staff and students is not mandatory, a policy that could change if the province was to impose regulations.

“It would be easy if they came out and said ‘everyone’s got to do it.’ Well, they haven’t done that,” says John Fairley, the VP of community relations and communications at St. Clair College.

Just Tuesday, St. Clair College updated its policies to mandate double vaccinations for anyone living on campus in residence, as well as people participating in varsity athletics.

The college is not mandating students to get the jab to attend in-person classes on campus this fall, unless the province steps in.

“We haven’t gotten there yet. We don’t do anything without talking to our health unit,” says Fairley.

Colleges Ontario and the Council of Ontario Universities is calling on the government for a coordinated and consistent policy — that would require vaccination.

“Given growing concerns related to the Delta variant and other variants of concern, both locally and around the world, Colleges Ontario and the Council of Ontario Universities call on the government to provide a province-wide policy that would require the vaccination of postsecondary students, staff and faculty, to help ensure optimal public health protection for all,” reads a joint statement from the groups.

The University of Ottawa became the first university to mandate vaccinations for anyone attending campus earlier in the week.

The president of UOttawa, Jacques Fremont, issued a statement to CTV News, saying: “The risks posed by the pandemic are clear, and the path to staying safe, even clearer. This decision is based on both common sense and good science, and on the advice of public health authorities.”

University of Windsor student alliance president Jasleen Dayal tells CTV News vaccinations are important for a “return to some normalcy in life.”

“Mandating vaccines on campuses is definitely something we encourage the provincial government to take into consideration,” she says in a statement.

While there weren’t many people on campus Wednesday, those who stopped to chat with CTV agree with that stance.

“I think they should, it’s mandatory for them, because they are providing the safety protocol and all, so I think they should,” says Deepkumar Rana, a master’s student in engineering.

Lepera agrees — but also appreciates it’s a touchy subject.

“I know a lot of people stand by it’s their body, it’s their choice, which I agree with,” says Lepera. “However if you do want to be in public places, like school, which is very important, I do believe you should have both doses of the vaccine."