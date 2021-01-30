COVID-19 has made it slightly easier to find an apartment in the Maritimes.

Vacancy rates are up ever so slightly -- except in Saint John -- which is good news for renters.

As COVID-19 moved in, some renters moved out, or just never moved to the region at all.

"This year we saw reduced demand from international immigration and students as well," said Kelvin Ndoro of the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation.

A new report by Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation found vacancy rates across the Maritimes are up slightly, meaning there are more apartments on the market.

"It’s mostly due to the pandemic," Ndoro said. "In Halifax, we saw a little bit of a reprieve but the market is still very tight."

Halifax’s vacancy rate now sits just below two per cent. While Charlottetown and Moncton also went up, Saint John stayed steady at three per cent.

"I still think this is a very dire situation for our amount of vacancy," said Hannah Wood of ACORN in Halifax. "This is still nowhere near what we need. The number is also somewhat misleading in how much of that vacancy is actually affordable units."

The report also found rent went up as the average monthly rent is now more than $1,100 in Halifax.

"If you’re talking about Halifax proper, so south end or north end, $1,400 or above is what you see," said Wood.

Property owners aren’t surprised that vacancies are up.

Kevin Russell of the Investment Property Owners of Nova Scotia says rent is rising even though demand is dropping because landlords are also facing higher costs.

Russell says insurance, maintenance, and cleaning costs are also on the rise.