Vacant home destroyed by fire Monday morning

A Burrows-area home is a complete loss following a Monday morning fire.

According to the city of Winnipeg, firefighters were called to the vacant home in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue at 7:42 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming from the home, and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the fire conditions made it impossible for the crews to enter. Fire crews were dousing the home from the ground and from an aerial fire truck, until it was declared under control at 9:18 a.m.

Selkirk Avenue was closed between Arlington and McPhillips streets because of a fire. It was reopened by noon.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution due to the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The home is considered a complete loss and arrangements are being made to have the building demolished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.