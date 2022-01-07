Vacant house catches fire in Kitchener neighbourhood

First responders were called to a Kitchener neighbourhood after a vacant home caught fire Friday morning.

Waterloo regional police said crews responded to the residential fire in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Peter Street.

Kitchener Fire Department platoon chief Andy O’Rielly told CTV News the fire originated in the basement of the home before breaching the main floor of the structure. Flames and smoke forced firefighters back outside the home before re-entering through another entry point.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Courtland Avenue East was closed between Benton Street and Peter Street but has since reopened.

O’Rielly said the home was a vacant property scheduled for demolition and there were signs that homeless people forced entry into the structure to stay there.

No one was in the home by the time crews responded to the blaze and investigators deemed the fire was not suspicious.

A cause has yet to be determined, though the fire is believed to be accidental.

O’Rielly said a cost for damages has not been established because the property is set for demolition.

