Vacant house fire near Oxford Street West not considered suspicious

No one was hurt following a fire in a vacant house near Oxford Street West and the Thames River Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to 31 Gunn Street around 8:45 a.m.

District Chief Nick Hewetson tells CTV News the fire started in an electrical line behind the drywall.

The home has been boarded up since a previous fire last year and the blaze is not considered suspicious.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.