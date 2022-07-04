Vacant south London DQ goes up in flames, again
London police have been called in to investigate a fire at the vacant Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road in London.
Crews were called to the scene early Monday morning.
There are no reports of injuries and no dollar estimate on the damage.
This is the second time in seven months fire crews were called to the scene in south London.
According to Const. Sandasha Bough the investigation from December 2021 is still open.
On Monday afternoon metal fencing was placed around the structure.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact London police.
A Make Safe Order was issued to the property owner on June 24 of this year.
According to the city of London, “If building is determined to be unsafe, a Make Safe Order (under the Building Code Act) can be issued,” said Patti McKague, with the city. “That requires the property owner to take actions that will ensure the building is safe.”
If the building poses a risk, the chief building official can secure the building by choosing to renovate, repair or demolish it at the expense of the property owner.
-
Hate-motivated graffiti found in CambridgeWaterloo regional police are investigating hate-motivated graffiti that was spray-painted on a sidewalk in the area of East Street and Elliott Street in Cambridge.
-
Calgary police catch 17-year-old driving 170 km/h on Stoney TrailCalgary police say a teenage driver was recorded travelling 170 km/h on Stoney Trail N.E. over the weekend.
-
Body found on QEII Highway near AirdrieRCMP investigators are seeking dash cam footage after a man was found dead on the QEII Highway north of Airdrie early Monday morning.
-
Fire truck stolen from scene in Surrey, B.C., driven to another cityOfficials say someone stole a fire truck from a scene in Surrey, B.C., and drove it out of the city.
-
P.E.I. Province House revealed after 4 years covered in canvasThe first three panels dropped in dramatic fashion to reveal the long hidden face of Prince Edward Island’s Province House.
-
CAT ferry keeping pace with pre-pandemic salesThe CAT ferry, which sails between Yarmouth, N.S., and Bar Harbour, Maine, has sold more than 20,000 tickets so far this year, that’s up from the 15,100 tickets sold as of June 7.
-
Possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach, Sudbury's health unit warnsHealth officials in Sudbury are investigating a possible blue-green algal bloom at Moonlight Beach on Lake Ramsey in Sudbury.
-
Winnipeg man stole and crashed a car, bit officer during arrest: policeWinnipeg police have charged a man after investigators say he stole a car, crashed it and bit an officer while being arrested.
-
Inflation relief payments on the way for P.E.I. residentsOver 90,000 Prince Edward Island residents will see a top-up in their bank accounts to help alleviate the pressure of record inflation rates affecting the cost of living in the province.