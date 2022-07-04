Vacant south London DQ goes up in flames, again

London police have been called in to investigate a fire at the vacant Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road in London.

Crews were called to the scene early Monday morning.

There are no reports of injuries and no dollar estimate on the damage.

This is the second time in seven months fire crews were called to the scene in south London.

According to Const. Sandasha Bough the investigation from December 2021 is still open.

On Monday afternoon metal fencing was placed around the structure.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding witnesses. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact London police.

A Make Safe Order was issued to the property owner on June 24 of this year.

According to the city of London, “If building is determined to be unsafe, a Make Safe Order (under the Building Code Act) can be issued,” said Patti McKague, with the city. “That requires the property owner to take actions that will ensure the building is safe.”

If the building poses a risk, the chief building official can secure the building by choosing to renovate, repair or demolish it at the expense of the property owner.