Vaccinated Atlantic Canadians are eager for second booster: national poll

Vaccinated Atlantic Canadians are the country’s most eager for getting a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, according to a new national poll.

The Angus Reid Institute study finds 67 per cent of vaccinated Atlantic Canadians plan to get a second booster dose once eligible, compared to the national average of 61 per cent.

Of the poll’s data from Atlantic Canada, 12 per cent don’t plan to get a second booster while 21 per cent aren’t sure or say it will depend.

The online randomized survey from July 13 to 15 of 1,583 Canadian adults — who are members of Angus Reid Forum — has an error margin of +/- 2.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The poll finds vaccinated Albertans are the least willing in Canada to get a booster dose (at 31 per cent).

“Atlantic Canada has an older demographic population than the cities, than some of the Prairie Provinces,” says Angus Reid Institute president Shachi Kurl.

“We know there’s a big difference between what men and women age 55 and older are planning to do, relative to what young people age 18 to 29 are planning to do.”

Kurl says the poll also shows an emerging “schism” of thought over the effectiveness of ongoing vaccinations, even amongst those who plan to continue on a booster schedule.

“I think it’s notable that among those who say they intend to keep up with their shots and who are open and willing to have more, and who are calling on their governments to make them more readily available, there is a significant segment, almost a third, who say they’re not really sure how effective these vaccines are right now when it comes to preventing transmission, to preventing infection,” says Kurl.

Residents of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island over the age of 18 are eligible for a second booster.

Nova Scotia expanded eligibility for a second COVID-19 booster dose in late June to include anyone 50 and older.