Vaccinated RVH pediatrician 'absolutely shocked' to test positive for COVID-19

A Barrie pediatrician says she was "absolutely shocked" after learning she tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

"I started with very mild symptoms, and I had a hoarse voice, and I just wanted to very careful," says Dr. Rania Harim. "And when I got the result, I was just very surprised and quite shocked to tell you the truth."

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre physician is fully vaccinated, having received both her shots in January, and says she tested positive after a visit to a Barrie restaurant, just days after receiving a third dose of the vaccine.

Dr. Harim says the hospital staff have been "extremely well protected" with the use of PPE.

She says "it was disheartening" to be diagnosed with the virus despite following precautions issued by Health Canada and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

"Not necessarily that I got sick, but all the measures and despite how careful I was, I still managed to contract it," she says.

In the coming days, Dr. Hiram would infect her daughter as well, who wasn't eligible for the vaccine, while her other children and ex-husband - who were vaccinated - were not infected.

It has been two weeks since she tested positive, and she says she's no longer feeling the effects of the virus.

Dr. Hiram warns that you can never be too careful when it comes to COVID-19 and is highly in favour of vaccination.

"I did get quite symptomatic with it, but I strongly believe that I would have gotten quite a bit sicker if I didn't have the vaccine," she concludes.