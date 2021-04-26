Vaccination appointments available at some Sask. pharmacies

Vaccination appointments may be available at pharmacies in some Saskatchewan communities, as part of a pilot project.

Select pharmacies in Regina, Emerald Park, Moose Jaw, Yorkton, Estevan, Fort Qu'Appelle, Humboldt, Davidson, Indian Head, Melville, Pilot Butte, Southey, Stoughton and Watrous will be offering vaccinations.

A full list of participating pharmacies is available on the Government of Saskatchewan's website.

The province said pharmacies will be determining their own booking procedures.

"All pharmacies will be providing vaccinations based on age groups and populations who are eligible on the day the appointment is booked," the province said in a release.

In the program's initial announcement, the province said many as 63 pharmacies will participate in this small scale roll out to "refine distribution and vaccination processes."

Anyone 44-years and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Saskatchewan. However, demand for vaccines currently outweighs supply.

Additional pharmacies in more communities will be added when more vaccines become available.