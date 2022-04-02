Vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall closes after more than 220,000 doses administered
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The final dose of Pfizer has been given and the vaccination centre at Devonshire Mall is now a part of the history of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The centre closed at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Devonshire location opened in June 2021 with more than 220,000 doses given since then.
At its peak in late December-early January, the centre was able to administer up to 3,500 shots a day.
With a high rate of vaccination in the community, less than 100 were visiting.
Today’s the final day for the mass vaccination site at Devonshire Mall! Walk in before 3:30 pm today for your latest COVID-19 vaccination. https://t.co/U6KekURnUL— Windsor Regional Hospital (@WRHospital) April 2, 2022
