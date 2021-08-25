Vaccination certificates' inevitable' in Ontario: Eastern Ontario top doctor

Eastern Ontario's medical officer of health suggests it is inevitable that Ontario will need to introduce a proof of vaccination system this fall so residents can prove they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

If the province does not introduce the vaccination certificate, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis suggests the Eastern Ontario Health Unit could create its own vaccination policy for the region to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Quebec government will implement a vaccine passport on Sept. 1, which will be used to access non-essential services. British Columbia has announced plans for a vaccine passport.

"I do believe that the first thing that Ontarians need given the growing number of institutions, hospitals, businesses and so on that we're hearing on a daily basis that increase that have mandates, we do need to have an Ontario wide what I call a vaccine certificate," said Roumeliotis, adding Ontario will need a proof of vaccination moving forward.

"Just to have a standardized approach, because there's going to be thousands of thousands of people needing to show proof."

The organizers of RBC Ottawa Bluesfest and CityFolk announced a two-weekend festival in September, and all patrons will need to be fully vaccinated to attend.

Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group has announced all fans attending TD Place for Redblacks games and Atletico Ottawa games will need to be fully vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Roumeliotis tells CTV News Ottawa with the growing number of events requiring a proof of vaccination, it's "inevitable" Ontario will eventually need to introduce a vaccination certificate.

The office of Health Minister Christine Elliott tells CTV News Ottawa there are no plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

“Since the start of our vaccine rollout, Ontarians have had the ability to download or print an electronic COVID-19 vaccine receipt through the provincial portal, or by calling the provincial booking line, should proof of vaccination be required in a certain setting," said the statement Wednesday morning.

Dr. Roumeliotis says he thinks the Ministry of Health understands the need for a standardized approach for a proof of vaccination in Ontario.

"From my understanding from people I've spoken to at the ministry and other colleagues, I think that it's a logical next step," said Dr. Roumeliotis.

"Whether or not they're going to go to the next step in terms of being able to mandate them or get some sort of a regulation that mandates them like Quebec, I'm not sure."

Dr. Roumeliotis suggests a vaccination passport would be part of the "last mile effort" to get the hesitant population vaccinated against COVID-19.

The medical officer of health adds he believes the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory for non-essential activities in Ontario, but he's "not sure what the government will do."

AVOIDING SHUTDOWNS

While the Ontario government says it will not introduce a vaccine passport for non-essential events, Dr. Roumeliotis suggests it may be the option to avoid further shutdowns as the Delta variant spreads.

"We'll be seeing cases increase into the fall months; the trick is to make them manageable enough that we don't get overwhelmed in terms of our health care system, in terms of public health and so on," said Dr. Roumeliotis.

"If we see the numbers going up, then there's two choices. Number one you can shut down the economy, which is what we do not want to do. Number two is to ensure that the people that are getting together in those areas are fully vaccinated because you're really then mitigating the risk of spreading the disease."

Dr. Roumeliotis says he would like to see a proof of vaccination system in place before the fall as people move indoors.

"We would consider a local approach. I would prefer a provincial approach," said Dr. Roumeliotis, adding he doesn't want to do it as a standalone policy.

"I'd like to look at my colleagues in Leeds-Grenville, in Ottawa and Renfrew and so on to ensure that we have a big enough region that has that approach, because then you'd have people shopping around."

OTTAWA PUBLIC HEALTH

With Quebec set to introduce a vaccination passport next week, Ottawa's associate medical officer of health says "for a variety of reasons", it would be helpful to have a certification system in Ottawa and Ontario.

"Ottawa Public Health is supportive of any policy that will increase immunization coverage in our city. How many people are immunized is going to be a primary determinative I think about the potential for a Delta resurgence," said Dr. Brent Moloughney on Wednesday.

Dr. Moloughney says since the COVax database, which holds all the information on vaccinations, is a provincial database the Ontario government should take the policy lead on a vaccination certificate program.

Moloughney notes the Ottawa Board of Trade "sees the value" in having a vaccination certificate system to keep staff and customers/visitors safe.

Ottawa Public Health is working with the business community on "local solutions" to help businesses until a provincial program is enacted, said Moloughney. The associate medical officer of health says Ottawa businesses are concerned Quebec's vaccine passport could result in a loss of business on this side of the Ottawa River.

"I think the concern I've heard from the business community is actually a loss of business of people from Ottawa going (to Quebec)," said Dr. Moloughney.

"Businesses like sort of a level playing field, and like clarity. We'll be continuing to work with the Ottawa Board of Trade, looking at options."

He adds Ottawa Public Health is willing to speak with other health units in eastern Ontario to discuss regional approaches if a provincial program is not introduced.