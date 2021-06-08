Vaccination clinic at former Sears building to open June 21

Just under 310,000 vaccine doses have now been administered in Windsor-Essex, and health care workers are ramping up for more.

The vaccination site opens in the former Sears building in less than two weeks. It is expected to be operational for at least four months.

That is how much time officials believe it will take to vaccinate enough people to get to Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan.

Windsor Regional Hospital chief operating officer Karen Riddell says Ontario will be getting about 8 million vaccines over the next three months.

The Devonshire site will be able to handle thousands of vaccinations each day.

The vaccination site will open Monday, June 21 for appointments only, no walk-ins are permitted.