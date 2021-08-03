Vaccination clinic at WFCU Centre administers last COVID-19 shot over weekend

After delivering more than 72,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since March, the WFCU Centre clinic provided its last shot over the weekend.

The mass-vaccination clinic operated out of the WFCU Centre closed on Saturday and began its transition back to regular community use.

“Our staff, working alongside our vaccination partners from the healthcare sector did a tremendous job at the WFCU Centre, and on behalf of our community I thank them for it,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “But the work is not done; we continue to help provide support for the efforts that are now taking place at the former Sears site in Devonshire Mall, and I encourage everyone who hasn’t received their vaccination to do so there as soon as possible.”

The clinic at the WFCU centre opened on March 1 and has since delivered 72,870 vaccinations to the community.

By the numbers:

The average duration (in minutes) of a visit was 36:37 from start to finish.

The average wait for registration was 2:11.

The average time to register was 5:00.

The average time to wait for vaccination was 6:26.

The average time to vaccinate was 8:00.

The average time allotted for recovery time was 15:00.

There were approximately 133 City staff assisting at the WFCU Centre.

Redeployed city staff are still supporting vaccination efforts by working at the call centre which is operated out of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Windsor. Those efforts will be transferred to the Sears vaccination clinic this week, the city says.

“When you look at the calls taken, whether they were general sign-up or information calls, or in some cases calls to allay concerns, the staff working at this temporary call centre location have done a tremendous job,” Dilkens said.

The city says between March 23 and July 28 the call centre has answered 111,049 calls and 40,712 outbound calls made for a total of 151,761 public interactions surrounding vaccination information.

Vaccination clinics are still open at the Libro Credit Union Center in Amherstburg, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and the former Sears building at the Devonshire Mall in Windsor.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also regularly hosts pop-up vaccination clinics. This week the health unit will hold clinics at the Housing Homelessness and Health Hub (H4) at the Windsor Water World and the University of Windsor (Education Parking Lot) daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until supplies last.

For more information on booking a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the WECHU website.