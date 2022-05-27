Vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall to continue operating into June

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Friday that its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at White Oaks Mall will continue operating throughout the month of June.

According to a press release issued by the MLHU, the walk-in clinic re-opened on April 7 and has since delivered more than 1,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

"The location has proven to be a popular choice for those who are eligible and seeking to receive their second booster, or fourth dose of vaccine," according to the release.

“We are grateful to White Oaks Mall for allowing us to continue delivering the COVID-19 vaccine in this space and allowing us to meet the needs of our community in an easy and convenient way,” said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU medical officer of health.

When the clinic was originally opened from September 14 and October 10, 2021, nearly 6,000 doses were administered.

“Even though we’ve seen a lot of people coming to get their fourth dose, we’re ready to welcome anyone who is eligible and who would like to get their first, second or third dose of vaccine,” Summers added.

The MLHU says the clinic will continue to operate in its current space, which is located near the mall’s food court, next to the Tim Hortons. The best way to access it is through the mall’s east entrance, near RBC facing Wellington Road.

“Access to vaccines continues to be critical to our protection against COVID-19,” said Jeff Wilson, general manager at White Oaks Mall. “We are grateful to be able to assist our community in this way.”

The clinic will continue to operate Thursdays through Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic’s final day of operation will be June 25.