It's been a while since the Porcupine Health Unit has met in person with the media. But with COVID-19 immunization clinics underway in Timmins at the Mountjoy Arena, the medical officer of health felt the time was right.

“It’s a touching moment to be finally here really," said Doctor Lianne Catton, medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit. "It’s not over yet and it’s not without the dedication of all our community partners and the Porcupine Health Unit staff and the media and absolutely everyone that we’re at this point."

This month, anyone who's at high risk for contracting the virus, anyone over the age of 80 and also Indigenous people can book vaccine appointments.

People are asked to show up on time for their scheduled vaccine appointments, and not ahead of time, and expect a thorough screening process and to maintain their distance.

“We’re doing well right now because ... the citizens have done an amazing job by following the advice of the health professionals," said George Pirie, mayor of the City of Timmins.

"We don’t want to go back to a lockdown like Sudbury and we never want to be like Thunder Bay."

The vaccine rollout began with long-term care homes and Indigenous people in remote communities. Health officials said to date, more than 4,000 doses have been administered in the region.

“Last week we were able to vaccinate 250 of our highest priority staff over a two-day period. So really excited to have that first round," said Kate Fyfe, chief executive officer for the Timmins and District Hospital.

Catton said the Moderna vaccine is being used here as it is easier to transport and store. She said while no data on the vaccine's success has been made public yet, she believes in it.

“There will likely be some data and some more information shared shortly, but I believe yes, there’s definitely indication that this is making a difference, which is fantastic," said Catton.

She said everyone in the region who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will eventually get one. She just asks for patience. According to the province's plan, mass vaccinations will continue into the summer months.