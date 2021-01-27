Residents of an Arnprior long-term care home rolled up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Arnprior Regional Health announced that residents at the Grove Nursing Home received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Ninety-two per cent of the Grove residents consented and received the first dose of the vaccine. The Arnprior Regional Health team administered the shots.

"We are thrilled vaccination day has arrived at the Grove," said Judith Gilchrist, vice-president of Long-Term Care at Arnprior Regional Health. "Our team has worked diligently to complete the Ontario government’s readiness checklist and established the logistics to get the vaccine in arms as soon as it arrived on site."

Arnprior Regional Health says residents will receive their second dose of Moderna within the recommended timeline – which is 21 days.

This week, the Ontario government adjusted their timeline and approach for long-term care immunization with a new target to vaccinate all residents with the first dose by Feb. 5. Staff and essential care-givers will receive the vaccine at a later date.

On Tuesday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said it is working with long-term care homes to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to residents during the next two weeks.

The first on-site clinic at Valley Manor Long-Term Care home in Barry's Bay was completed earlier this week.