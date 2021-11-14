Vaccination deadline for public servants, first full week of LRT being back, and Gatineau's new council: Five stories to watch this week

Public servants could face suspension for not being vaccinated, COVID-19 cases keep ticking up, and Gatineau gets a new mayor.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.

VACCINE DEADLINE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS

Unvaccinated public servants working for the federal government could find themselves on unpaid leave as of Monday.

The federal government gave employees a deadline of Oct. 29 to attest their vaccination status. Any who have not done so by Nov. 15, or who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine for reasons not covered by medical or human rights exemptions could be placed on leave.

More than 95 per cent of federal public servants have been fully vaccinated.

The City of Ottawa has a similar deadline Monday for its staff, of which more than 91 per cent have had both doses, as of the end of October.

FIRST FULL WEEK OF LRT SERVICE FOLLOWING DERAILMENT

Transit riders can hop on board the Confederation Line LRT again as the train system goes into its first full week of service after being offline for 54 days following a derailment.

The Sept. 19 derailment forced the city to shut down the light rail line and bring in independent experts to verify the return-to-service plan. The first seven trains started running again on Friday and, by all accounts, service went smoothly.

The City of Ottawa has said they expect full service to be restored by the end of November.

COVID-19 CASES ON THE RISE

COVID-19 case counts are on the rise again in Ontario and modelling released last week suggests the surge could put some pressure on ICU capacity.

Modelling data suggests there could be more than 200 people in ICUs across Ontario by the new year if current trends continue. There were 133 COVID-19 patients in ICUs in Ontario as of Sunday's reporting.

Ontario paused some of its reopening plans that were slated to take place Monday, including expanding capacities in nightclubs and wedding spaces with dance floors.

In Ottawa, case counts are also increasing, with rises in the seven-day average and the number of patients hospitalized with active COVID-19. Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches noted last week that several patients in hospitals are connected with ongoing outbreaks at the Civic and General campuses of the Ottawa Hospital and many infections are mild.

OTTAWA SENATORS' COVID-19 SITUATION

Ottawa Senators games continue to go ahead despite several of the team's players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Last week, Nikita Zaitsev was placed into the protocol just an hour before Thursday's game against Los Angeles, but he was removed from the protocol Saturday morning ahead of the Sens' home game against Pittsburgh.

There are eight other Senators in the protocol as of Sunday. The team hosts Calgary Sunday afternoon, travels to New Jersey to face the Devils on Tuesday and then hosts two home games on Thursday and Saturday.

GATINEAU COUNCIL SWORN IN

Gatineau's new city council will be sworn in on Tuesday, which will mark the start of the term for the city's first female mayor.

France Bélisle won the Nov. 7 mayoral race in Quebec's fourth-largest city. She joins 12 new councillors, six incumbents and one incumbent councillor who was elected in a different district.

Bélisle says her priorities include increasing transparency at city hall, climate change, infrastructure improvements and working closely with Ottawa.

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Tuesday

Standing Committee on Environmental Protection, Water and Waste Management meeting (2022 budget) – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Police Services Board Human Resources Committee – 1:30 p.m.

Ottawa Senators @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET (TSN 5, TSN 1200)

Wednesday

Transit Commission meeting (2022 budget) – 9:30 a.m.

Thursday

Community and Protective Services Committee meeting (2022 budget) – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators - 7 p.m. ET (TSN 5, TSN 1200)

Friday

Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks opens for the season – 5 p.m.

Saturday