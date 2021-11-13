Vaccination efforts continue, with GO-Vaxx bus touring central Ontario this weekend

As COVID-19 cases climb both locally and across the province, efforts to get as much of the eligible population as possible vaccinated are continuing.

On Saturday, the GO-Vaxx bus was stationed at the Foodland Plaza in Beeton. The mobile vaccination clinic was providing 175 doses.

"It was a surprise," says Madison Maka, a resident of Beeton." I wasn't expecting to get it until next week, so it's pretty convenient."

The GO-VAXX bus is a partnership between Metrolinx and the provincial government, aiding health officials in their targeted approach to vaccinations.

The bus was also administering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine today. Currently, only select groups are eligible for a third dose, which includes:

Residents over the age of 70 (Born in 1951 or earlier)

Health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine, i.e. two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen

First Nation, Inuit, and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

Seniors in congregate settings.

Those undergoing active treatment for solid tumours

Those who are in receipt of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell

Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome

Those undergoing active treatment with the following categories of immunosuppressive therapies: anti-B cell therapies (monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19, CD20 and CD22), high-dose systemic corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumour-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents that are significantly immunosuppressive

Many were at the GO-Vaxx Bus Saturday for different reasons.

"I wanted to get it. That way, I can eat in restaurants," Alliston resident Timothy Lepage says.

The bus will be in Central Ontario Sunday as well. It will be at the Stayner Arena from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Creemore & District Recreation Centre from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides