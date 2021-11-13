Vaccination efforts continue, with GO-Vaxx bus touring central Ontario this weekend
As COVID-19 cases climb both locally and across the province, efforts to get as much of the eligible population as possible vaccinated are continuing.
On Saturday, the GO-Vaxx bus was stationed at the Foodland Plaza in Beeton. The mobile vaccination clinic was providing 175 doses.
"It was a surprise," says Madison Maka, a resident of Beeton." I wasn't expecting to get it until next week, so it's pretty convenient."
The GO-VAXX bus is a partnership between Metrolinx and the provincial government, aiding health officials in their targeted approach to vaccinations.
The bus was also administering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine today. Currently, only select groups are eligible for a third dose, which includes:
- Residents over the age of 70 (Born in 1951 or earlier)
- Health-care workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings
- Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine, i.e. two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Janssen
- First Nation, Inuit, and Metis adults and their non-Indigenous household members
- Seniors in congregate settings.
- Those undergoing active treatment for solid tumours
- Those who are in receipt of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T-cell
- Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency
- Stage 3 or advanced untreated HIV infection and those with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome
- Those undergoing active treatment with the following categories of immunosuppressive therapies: anti-B cell therapies (monoclonal antibodies targeting CD19, CD20 and CD22), high-dose systemic corticosteroids, alkylating agents, antimetabolites, or tumour-necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors and other biologic agents that are significantly immunosuppressive
Many were at the GO-Vaxx Bus Saturday for different reasons.
"I wanted to get it. That way, I can eat in restaurants," Alliston resident Timothy Lepage says.
The bus will be in Central Ontario Sunday as well. It will be at the Stayner Arena from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and at the Creemore & District Recreation Centre from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides