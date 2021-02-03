After being temporarily closed due to a lack of vaccines, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says the clinic at the Western Fair District Agriplex will reopen on Monday.

The health unit says a delivery of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines means they can begin administering second doses to area health care workers.

There had been concern that a shortage of the vaccine meant those who had received their first dose would not get the second within the recommended 42 days.

Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the MLHU said in a statement, “I know that it has been stressful for front-line health care workers who have had second dose appointments rescheduled. It’s a relief to see vaccine arriving again.”

The Agriplex clinic was shuttered on Jan. 22, after more than 10,000 first doses were delivered in the preceding four-and-half weeks.

However, vaccinations have continued for residents in long-term care and high-risk retirement homes, with second doses starting to be delivered Feb. 1.

Officials will be contacting health care workers directly to reschedule cancelled appointments for the second vaccine dose.