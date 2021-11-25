Vaccination of Windsor-Essex kids now underway

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated pickets started walking along Howard Avenue in front of the Vaccination Centre shortly after 9 a.m.

“The reason I’m here and I think everybody else is here is because of real, true loving concern for our neighbour,” said Jason Palko, one of the demonstrators.

Those neighbours are kids between the ages of five and 11 who became eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine Thursday morning.

“Everything went very smooth, very safe, very fun for kids,” said Steve Erwin, manager of public relations for Windsor Regional Hospital. He says staff dressed up in superhero costumes and made the experience light for kids receiving their dose.

Hospital officials tell CTV News some demonstrators tried to protest at the entrance of the Vaccination Centre but Windsor police moved them to the sidewalk where they joined the rest of the group.

“Police did a great job to help us make sure it was secure and safe environment for kids and families,” said officials.

Demonstrators on the picket line said they aren’t against the vaccine, instead arguing the freedom for a parent to choose whether or not their child receives the vaccination has been taken away.

“Going against the constitution and the charter of rights and freedoms. It’s there for a reason, to protect us against what’s happening right now,” said one person, speaking to CTV News.

Currently, no government mandate is in place for vaccination of children in the five to 11 age group.

Pickets also called for alternative options to the vaccine, including therapeutics used for treatment of COVID-19, post infection, “Now people are walking in there thinking it’s the only option,” said one person.

Windsor Regional Hospital says about 800 kids made it through the centre Thursday and only about a handful of parents called to cancel their appointments.

Demonstrations were also a topic of conversation inside the centre, “It’s been in the media this week about actions and people who disagree with getting vaccinated. At the end of the day, it’s up to kids and their parents to have that conversation to get vaccinated,” said Erwin.