Vaccination strategy changing as City of London considers mandate

The sudden rebound of COVID-19 cases has local health officials sounding the alarm.

London and Middlesex County’s current infection rate would have landed the region in the Red-Control category under the old provincial colour-coded system.

Middlesex-London Health Unit Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers says, "Case counts are rising rapidly over the last three days."

Middlesex-London’s COVID-19 incidence rate now stands at 40 cases per 100,000.

Since July 12, 86 per cent of those are among people who are not fully vaccinated.

The health unit warns that close contact between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in nightclubs and playing sports including basketball, soccer and hockey are fuelling the fourth wave locally.

"I would encourage people to consider reducing their social contacts as much as possible over the next couple of weeks," Summers says. "In order that we might avoid further health restrictions."

While still encouraging more people to get vaccinated, the health unit’s vaccination strategy is evolving.

Mass vaccination clinics at Earl Nichols Arena and the North London Optimists Centre will close after Labour Day, and hours will be reduced at the Western Fair District Agriplex and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges in order to increase mobile clinics.

Summers adds that to both reinvigorate the slowing vaccination rate and slow the fourth wave, frequent testing is not enough.

"For employers, I strongly recommend that you strongly consider mandatory vaccination policies for any in-person activities, particularly if you have people gathering in close proximity."

London City Hall continues to discuss the possibility that it will follow Toronto by mandating vaccination for employees, with few exemptions.

Civic administration is preparing a report that will be made public on Friday.

Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan says, "Staff are currently working on a report for a vaccination policy for City of London employees."

The city’s Corporate Services Committee will discuss the vaccination policy report at their meeting next Monday.