Vaccinations in York Region ramping up pace
Vaccination efforts continue to ramp up in York region as more residents are inoculated.
According to health officials 754,837York Region residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of June 6, 2021.
In addition to the recent vaccinations, York regions will be hosting a series of pop up covid-19 vaccination clinics targeted to youth 12-17 who live, work or go to school in York region.
Clinic location and time:
- Sutton District High School - Saturday,June 5, 2021, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Stouffville District High School - Sunday,June 6, 2021, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.