Vaccinations required to attend live events at Scotiabank Saddledome, McMahon Stadium starting in September

Fans, players and staff going into the Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium for Calgary Flames, Hitmen and Stampeders games and live events will have to be fully vaccinated starting next month.

Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation, which owns the teams, says they are targeting Sept. 15 for when the measure will come into effect and the move is a result of an increase in COVID-19 case numbers related to the Delta variant.

The vaccination requirement will be in effect for all fans, players, and employees.

"As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, CSEC believes this policy to be essential in delivering a safe environment for our fans and staff as well as an important measure to help our communities and businesses to continue reopening safely," read a release.

"We will monitor the situation and communicate required updates to ensure a safe environment for everyone visiting our facilities.

"We remain excited to have welcomed fans back to McMahon Stadium through the month of August and are eager to welcome fans to the Scotiabank Saddledome in September."

The release did not mention the use of rapid tests or whether fans under age 12, who aren't eligible for a vaccination, will be allowed to attend games and events. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

In Edmonton, the Oilers Entertainment Group will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from fans, a source told TSN 1260's Jason Gregor.

On Monday, Alberta recorded a two-month high in the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units while the province added nearly 2,000 cases over the weekend.

Monday's report includes data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are 54 COVID-19 patients in Alberta ICUs, nearly 2 1/2 times more than at the start of the month and the highest since June 23.

Those 54 are included in the 244 patients in hospital, the higest since June 16. The province reported 1,972 new cases over that three-day period, bringing the seven-day rolling daily average up to 665, about where it was in mid-May.

Active cases have increased to 7,777, the first time they've exceeded 7,000 since late May.

Five new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Monday, bringing the number of Albertans who have died due to COVID-19 up to 2,348. Twenty-one of those deaths have occured since Aug. 1, including 11 in the past week.

Among eligible Albertans, 77.3 per cent have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.8 per cent have had a second shot.​

