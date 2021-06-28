Vaccine appointments at 3 Vancouver clinics cancelled because of the heat

Three vaccine clinics and a COVID-19 testing site in Vancouver either closed early or were cancelled entirely on Monday amid the dangerous and record-breaking heatwave gripping western Canada.

And more cancellations may be coming later this week.

In a statement late Monday afternoon, Vancouver Coastal Health said that due to safety concerns from the heat it had closed the West End Community Centre clinic and the Vancouver Community College clinic at 1 p.m., and closed its Vincent testing site at 11:30 a.m.

“Those with a booked (a) vaccination appointment at either (clinic) ... will receive an alert through the provincial booking system notifying them that their appointment has been cancelled,” reads the statement from spokesperson Rachel Galligan.

The health authority says that the people affected will need to rebook their vaccine appointments at other locations. It did not specify whether those whose appointments were cancelled will have to rebook with everyone else, thus potentially waiting several more days or weeks to get their vaccine.

A special pop-up vaccine clinic held through ICBC was also cancelled, but people were redirected to the West Vancouver Community College Centre, which had the capacity to accommodate everyone with booked appointments.

Anyone requiring COVID-19 testing was advised to visit an alternative site.

“The health and safety of everyone at our vaccination clinics is always our top priority, and VCH has taken a number of preventative measures across its vaccination sites to ensure residents and staff remain safe, including providing bottled water, cooling packs and umbrellas for those waiting outside.”

The authority says that it will be closely monitoring the temperature to make sure the clinics can continue to operate safely, and if any of the clinics get dangerously hot, they will have to close early and people will be forced to rebook their vaccine appointments.

“If further adjustments to clinic operations are required, residents who have an appointment booking will be notified as a priority,” it says.