Vaccine appointments impacted by B.C. extreme weather

The cold weather is impacting the fight against COVID-19 as vaccine appointments in B.C.'s Fraser Health Authority were moved to new locations.

At the drive-through testing site in Surrey at 66th Avenue, those hoping to find out if they had the disease and with appointments were seen. Down the street -- a sign notes the vaccination site is closed due to the weather.

It turns out, some of those with appointments were re-directed to South Surrey or Langley. The change comes after confusion and scheduled clinic closures.

Dr. Brian Conway, the medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, told CTV News being up front about what was happening would have gone a long way.

"I think people are disappointed and they're looking for leadership here," explained Dr. Conway. "It was part of the policy to have the vaccine sites closed between the 24th and 28th - so just tell us you're doing that that everyone needs a break."

Instead, Fraser Health posted on social media when some testing and immunization clinics were temporarily suspended in the past few days due to extreme weather.

In a statement the health authority apologized. No one was available for an interview.

Fraser Health says it will temporarily suspend vaccinations at Langley, Coquitlam, Surrey 66 and Burnaby COVID-19 testing and immunization centres on Tuesday and Wednesday. Alternative dates are being offered to those impacted.

Testing continues at these sites but only until 4 p.m. If your appointment is after that, you can show up earlier in the day or rebook.

B.C.'s top health officials will hold a briefing Wednesday, and Dr. Conway says many important questions remain unanswered. He'd like to know the test positivity rate and how many tests were completed.

Dr. Conway said one of those questions is, "What's your educated guess about how many people are out there that you asked to stay home and not get tested?"

He says the uncertainty around the Omicron variant means having a conversation about what's at stake is more important than ever, and suggested even daily briefings could go a long way to build or maintain relationships with British Columbians.