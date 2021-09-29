Vaccine certificate pushes more to roll up their sleeves across Simcoe County

One week into Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, pharmacies and family health teams in the region report a jump in demand for the jab.

Pharmasave pharmacist Sham Mansuri says some are begrudgingly rolling up their sleeves.

"Most of the people that are coming now are saying they don't want to get the vaccine, but they have to get the vaccine," she explains it's typically "because they have to go to the restaurants, bars, gyms."

"Do what you've got to do and carry on with our lives," says Glen Hein, who got his second dose Wednesday morning.

Marion Taylor is one of about 150 people who received a COVID-19 vaccine in just one hour at RVH's Sperling Drive immunization clinic in Barrie.

She wanted her second dose before travelling overseas next month.

"The government wants people to be vaccinated but I don't think everybody wants to, and I think they should respect that," Taylor says.

Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacist Abdul Albach says more customers are looking for antigen and PCR tests for travelling.

He also notes an increase in first and second doses since the vaccine certificate came into effect on Sept. 22, which requires proof of immunization for certain indoor settings, like restaurants.

Complete details about the COVID-19 vaccine certificate are available here.

"We have the capacity to do a huge number of people, but on an average day we're doing about 20 to 25," Albach says.

Staff with the South Georgian Bay Community Health Centre are providing home visits for those most at risk who need their shots, something Heather Klein Gibbinck says has been welcomed.

"The key message we are receiving is those in their senior years are really looking forward to having their third dose."

The health unit's RVH mass immunization clinic is now open for walk-ins only on select days.