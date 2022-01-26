Vaccine clinics now accepting walk-ins, Pfizer vaccine supply increases: WECHU
All mass vaccination sites in Windsor-Essex are now accepting walk-ins for first, second, or third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there is now a stable supply of the adult Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine across the province, so the Ministry of Health has eliminated recommendations put in place last month to limit doses to only those between 12-29 years of age.
Effective immediately, individuals aged 30 and older will be able to receive Pfizer at any vaccination site. The health unit says either mRNA vaccine will offer a high level of protection against COVID-19.
While mass vaccination sites are accepting walk-ins, the WECHU recommends booking an appointment in order to avoid lines.
Residents are also encouraged to reach out to their local pharmacy or healthcare provider for more information on vaccine availability at these locations and to address any concerns or questions they may have.
To book an appointment, visit WEVax.ca
-
Freedom Convoy: Ottawa residents urged to avoid highways 417 and 416Ottawa residents are being asked to avoid highways 417 and 416 this weekend with a 'Freedom Convoy' of truckers expected to descend on the capital.
-
Canadian man gets 6 months for groping flight attendantA Canadian man has been sentenced to six months in U.S. federal prison for groping an American Airlines flight attendant.
-
Sask. health minister to provide COVID-19 update ThursdaySaskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.
-
New antiviral treatment for COVID-19 will be mostly set aside for use in older unvaccinated individuals and immunocompromised OntariansA new antiviral drug that can be used to treat COVID-19 will be primarily set aside for use in older unvaccinated individuals and immunocompromised Ontarians.
-
Man considered 'armed and dangerous' and wanted Canada-wide may have been in Surrey: RCMPA man who's been wanted Canada-wide for more than six weeks may have been in the Surrey, B.C., area recently, local Mounties say.
-
Hundreds line Highway 401 overpasses to support truck convoyHundreds of people lined the Wellington Street overpass at Highway 401 Thursday morning in support of a truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates.
-
Highway 401 eastbound closed in Chatham-Kent due to crash with critical injuriesA section of Highway 401 eastbound in Chatham-Kent is closed after a serious crash.
-
Calls for mental health supports during 'echo pandemic'A recent Canadian Mental Health Association poll shows 41 per cent of those surveyed in Waterloo Region and Wellington County have seen a decline in their mental health.
-
Bell Let's Talk Day sets record, raises $8.2M for mental health initiativesThe 12th edition of Bell Let's Talk Day was the most successful one yet, logging 164,298,820 interactions and raising $8,214,941 for mental health initiatives.