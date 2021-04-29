Vaccine eligibility age drops to 55 and older in Windsor-Essex

There’s been another age drop for overall COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Windsor-Essex.

As of Thursday, adults 55 years and older will be able to register to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

All COVID-19 vaccination appointments at targeted vaccination clinics are currently for first doses only and must be scheduled through a single dedicated online booking system and can also be accessed from wevax.ca or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.

Here are the mass vaccination clinics:

The Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Centre in Windsor,

The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC) in Leamington,

The St. Clair College SportsPlex in Windsor,

1407 Moy Clinic

Windsor Hall (former Windsor Star building), or

Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg.

Vaccinations at all of the above clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted.

Everyone that schedules an appointment will be asked to attest that they are eligible to book an appointment. They will also be asked to bring a health card or any government-issued photo ID (if they do not have a health card) to confirm their appointment.

Examples of acceptable government-issued photo ID include a driver's license, a passport, a Status Card, or other provincial health card.

Public health officials say they take vaccine prioritization seriously. Providing false information may result in cancellation of your appointment.

There are several other groups eligible, as indicated on the WECHU website. Residents age 40 and older can book an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine at a local pharmacy.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: