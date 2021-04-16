Vaccine eligibility expanded for some Sask. front-line health care workers
Saskatchewan has expanded vaccine eligibility to include more front-line health care workers.
In a release, the province said some non-Saskatchewan Health Authority health care workers on the front-line in clinical care areas will now be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
The following groups are now eligible:
- Frontline staff in private physician offices who provide patient care
- Frontline staff in private digital imaging clinics
- Frontline staff in community labs
- Frontline staff at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency
Workers in these groups will receive a letter of eligibility, which will be required to register for vaccination. Appointments will be made through the telephone booking system.