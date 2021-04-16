Vaccine eligibility expanded for some Sask. front-line health care workers

Saskatchewan has expanded vaccine eligibility to include more front-line health care workers.

In a release, the province said some non-Saskatchewan Health Authority health care workers on the front-line in clinical care areas will now be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The following groups are now eligible:

Frontline staff in private physician offices who provide patient care

Frontline staff in private digital imaging clinics

Frontline staff in community labs

Frontline staff at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency

Workers in these groups will receive a letter of eligibility, which will be required to register for vaccination. Appointments will be made through the telephone booking system.