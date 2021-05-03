Vaccine eligibility expanded in Aylmer, Ont.-area notorious for anti-mask movement

Vaccines are now available to anyone aged 18 and over at public clinics in the N5H area code in Elgin County, but they’re not being scooped up as quickly as in other hot spots.

The postal code catchment area of N5H, which includes the town of Aylmer and Malahide Township, is among 114 designated hot spot neighbourhoods in the province.

Southwestern Public Health Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock says as of Monday there’s amply supply.

“Quite a few spots still open for the last three days this week and for next week in our clinics. So we are encouraging anyone who’s 18 plus and who lives in the N5H postal code area to go to our online booking, or give us a ring and book an appointment.”

It’s a region that has some level of notoriety for its vocal movement against COVID-19 protocols, led by Aylmer's Chuch of God (Restoration).

Malahide Mayor Dave Mennill says just because you build it, doesn’t mean they’ll come.

“Unfortunately the Church of God people that have always protested about anti-masking, anti-vaccine, you’re probably not going to convince them, and unfortunately if they get the COVID then they’re going to have to deal with it.”

Lock says anyone who does have concerns about the vaccine is advised to consult with their primary care provider.